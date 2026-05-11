The bigger signal for buyers is that this slowdown is not being driven by distressed owners rushing to sell. More than 60% of existing property owners plan to hold or expand their portfolios over the next six months, while only around 4% are considering selling.

“While regional developments have understandably introduced a degree of caution into the market, the data clearly shows that demand remains intact," said Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East. "What we are seeing is a shift in behaviour rather than a drop in interest, buyers are taking more time, becoming more selective and focusing on fundamentals such as location, quality and long-term value.”

“At the same time, the absence of widespread selling pressure reflects continued confidence among existing property owners, many of whom are well-positioned following the strong performance seen in recent years,” Cummings said. “As a result, the market is moving towards a more balanced and sustainable phase, rather than experiencing any structural correction.”

“Given the regional developments in March, some moderation in decision-making was expected,"| said Louis Harding, CEO of betterhomes. "What matters is that the underlying data still points to a resilient market. Transactions were up 4% year-on-year, while total value increased 21% to Dh139.2 billion. Activity has become more measured, but capital continues to move, which points to a market becoming more disciplined rather than losing momentum.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.