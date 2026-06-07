Top brokers rewarded in RAK as waterfront project gains pace

Leading agents, agencies recognised for strong sales at Miraggio on Al Marjan Island
Dubai: Strong buyer demand for luxury waterfront homes in Ras Al Khaimah has prompted a leading developer to reward the brokers behind one of Al Marjan Island’s fastest-selling residential projects, highlighting the growing role of agency networks in the emirate’s expanding real estate market.
Top-performing agents and brokerage firms were honoured at a Sales Incentives Awards ceremony celebrating the sales success of Miraggio on Al Marjan Island. The initiative recognised exceptional achievements by individual brokers and agencies while reinforcing the project’s position as a sought-after waterfront lifestyle destination.
The awards programme was organised by Source of Fate Properties (SOF), which said the event reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships with the brokerage community, rewarding outstanding sales performance and sustaining long-term engagement around the development.
As competition intensifies across the UAE’s luxury property market, brokers continue to play a critical role in connecting investors and end users with emerging destinations. Al Marjan Island, in particular, has become one of the country’s fastest-growing waterfront investment hubs, attracting local and international buyers seeking premium lifestyle offerings.
“Broker partners are instrumental to the success of premium developments, particularly in high-growth destinations such as Ras Al Khaimah,” said Dr. Majid Jack Hsiung, General Manager of Source of Fate Properties.
“Through the Sales Incentives Awards, we are pleased to recognise agencies and agents whose market expertise and outstanding performance have strengthened Miraggio’s position as a leading waterfront destination on Al Marjan Island.”
He added that growing demand for luxury coastal properties continues to reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s appeal as both a lifestyle and investment destination.
“The strong demand for luxury waterfront developments continues to reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s growing appeal as a lifestyle and investment destination. This momentum supports our vision for Miraggio as a benchmark for elevated coastal living in the UAE,” Hsiung said.
The incentive programme linked sales achievements to a range of luxury experiences and rewards. Agents who generated more than Dh5 million in Miraggio sales received a one-day supercar rental experience in recognition of their performance.
Brokers who exceeded Dh25 million in Miraggio sales were rewarded with luxury watches.
The awards also recognised agency-level achievements. Oak Tree Real Estate was named the top-performing brokerage and received a one-week supercar rental incentive. Infinity Empire, Tyron Ash International Real Estate and Savills were also honoured for their strong contribution to the project’s sales performance.
The recognition comes amid continued sales momentum for Miraggio, prompting the developer to extend its 20/40/40 payment plan. Under the scheme, buyers pay 20 per cent on booking, 40 per cent upon project completion and the remaining 40 per cent over two years after handover.
Miraggio’s location places it within one of the UAE’s most dynamic coastal investment destinations. Recent market data shows that average prices per square foot on the man-made archipelago have risen by approximately 21 per cent, underlining growing demand for premium beachfront developments in Ras Al Khaimah.
As Ras Al Khaimah’s property market continues to evolve, developers are increasingly relying on strategic partnerships with brokers to reach global buyers and maintain momentum in a competitive market. For Miraggio, that collaboration has translated into strong sales performance, growing market visibility and a reputation as one of Al Marjan Island’s emerging luxury waterfront addresses.
Industry observers say the emirate’s rising profile, supported by major hospitality, tourism and residential investments, is helping attract a broader pool of investors seeking opportunities beyond Dubai and Abu Dhabi.