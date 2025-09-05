GOLD/FOREX
Top 10 Dubai neighborhoods where property prices are heating up now

Apartments, off-plan deals gain as Business Bay, Wadi Al Safa 4, Al Barsha South lead

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Top 10 Dubai neighborhoods where property prices are heating up now
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai’s property market stayed busy in August 2025. Apartments remain the most popular choice, and several communities are seeing big growth in sales and rentals.

"August’s figures show strong demand for both off-plan and resale properties," said Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder. "Areas like Business Bay and Wadi Al Safa 4 are leading growth, while smaller apartments remain popular as residents look for affordable options."

Here’s a simple guide for UAE residents to see which Dubai neighborhoods saw buyers and renters most active last month, based on Property Finder’s highlights.

1. Business Bay

  • Off-plan (new or under-construction) apartments are hot.

  • Sales volume jumped 377%, value up 290% from last year.

  • Investors are drawn by new developments and convenient city access.

2. Dubai Investment Park

  • Contributed 9% of total sales volume and value.

  • Popular for affordable off-plan apartments and villas.

3. Wadi Al Safa 4

  • Resale properties saw sales rise from Dh26 million to Dh786 million year-on-year.

  • Great for buyers looking for established communities.

4. Al Barsha South Fourth

  • Sales values up 154%, volumes up 142%.

  • A growing neighborhood attracting both investors and residents.

5. Dubai South

  • Off-plan homes with high rental potential.

  • Development and infrastructure improvements make it appealing.

6. Downtown Dubai

  • Villas and townhouses in high demand.

  • Iconic landmarks and amenities attract high-net-worth buyers.

7. Dubai Marina

  • Popular for rentals and purchases.

  • Offers lifestyle perks like dining, shopping, and entertainment by the water.

8. Palm Jumeirah

  • High-end luxury apartments and villas.

  • Appeals to affluent buyers seeking exclusivity.

9. Jumeirah Village Circle

  • Smaller apartments and villas for first-time buyers or renters.

  • Offers good value without compromising quality.

10. Jumeirah Beach Residence

  • Popular for coastal apartments.

  • Easy access to amenities and a relaxed lifestyle.

Key takeaways for UAE residents:

  • Apartments, especially studios and one-bedrooms, are in high demand.

  • Off-plan properties are rising in Business Bay, Dubai Investment Park, and Dubai South.

  • Resale markets are booming in Wadi Al Safa 4 and Al Barsha South Fourth.

  • Luxury buyers focus on Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina.

