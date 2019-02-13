With the 20 per cent cap, if a bank’s total deposit is Dh100 billion, the amount the bank is allowed to lend as real estate loans should not exceed Dh20 billion. “If banks already reach this limit, any loan request coming from property developers or mortgage will not be granted,” explains Khan. “If there will be no cap, then the bank may opt to lend more than Dh20 billion to fund real estate loans. This means the real estate sector will have wider access to funds. We can expect completion of projects faster or continuation of projects that were halted due to lack of funds. Also, we can expect more new projects due to access to more funds.”