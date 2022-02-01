Dubai: Sharjah-based developer Arada has awarded a Dh322 million contract to build eight apartment buildings in Aljada, the Dh24 billion mega-project. The eight buildings form part of ‘Naseej District’, a neighbourhood forussed on a younger demographic buyer or future tenants. The builds will house 920 units.
The contract was won by Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi & Sons (Al-Kharafi). Work on the buildings is scheduled to take 18 months to complete. Featuring studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, the buildings overlook open courtyards and garden spaces. Smart home features come as standard at all the apartments.
Upcoming contracts at the Naseej District include deals for the Vida Aljada hotel, residences and serviced apartments complex, the five ‘Sokoon’ buildings and the Naseej District Museum. All of these contracts will be awarded in 2022. “This award to Al-Kharafi shows our continued commitment to delivering high-quality homes at Aljada, which is increasingly becoming one of the region’s most active jobsites with 6,000 units under construction,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, CEO of Arada.
“The coming year will be transformational for Aljada, with substantial retail, education, F&B and entertainment assets all nearing completion, alongside thousands of new homes, which will see the community’s population rising significantly as a result.”
Several key components of the Aljada masterplan are scheduled to be completed this year, including the third and fourth ‘Misk’ apartments buildings, which will be finished in March, and the second and final phase of the Sabis International School – Aljada (SIS-Aljada), which will open in August.
Arada will also complete the East Village complex of 16 apartment blocks, the ‘Nest’ student housing community consisting of 12 apartment blocks, and the second Sarab villa community at Aljada by the end of this year. In 2021, Arada completed 1,200 homes at Aljada, including 12 apartment blocks and the first ‘Sarab’ villa community, as well as the first phase of SIS-Aljada.