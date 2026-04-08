Sharjah welcomes a new residential Community Built Around Everyday Wellbeing

Sukoon which means “peace” or “calm” in Arabic, is designed to integrate wellness into daily life. A 3,000 sqm central lagoon flows through the community, linking all four residential blocks. Residents will enjoy quiet spaces, gardens, wellness areas, and leisure amenities within walking distance of their homes, making relaxation and recovery part of the everyday routine. Additional facilities include swimming pools, cycling tracks, children’s play areas, nurseries, mosques, retail outlets, and smart home technology across all units.