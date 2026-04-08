Sharjah welcomes a new residential Community Built Around Everyday Wellbeing

Sukoon residential development is designed to integrate wellness into daily life
Sharjah: Construction has officially begun on a groundbreaking residential project in Sharjah designed around daily well-being rather than weekend escapes.
Sanzen Developments’ Sukoon project will feature 859 villas and town houses across four thoughtfully designed phases, offering a lifestyle built around everyday well-being rather than occasional escapes.
The development launch comes as many regional developers pause projects, signalling Sanzen’s confidence in the UAE’s real estate market and robust buyer demand. Phase 1, comprising 241 villas and town houses, sold out on the day of launch, reflecting strong interest from both local and international investors.
Sukoon which means “peace” or “calm” in Arabic, is designed to integrate wellness into daily life. A 3,000 sqm central lagoon flows through the community, linking all four residential blocks. Residents will enjoy quiet spaces, gardens, wellness areas, and leisure amenities within walking distance of their homes, making relaxation and recovery part of the everyday routine. Additional facilities include swimming pools, cycling tracks, children’s play areas, nurseries, mosques, retail outlets, and smart home technology across all units.
Phase 1 (under construction): Recovery pavilion, quiet rooms, mindfulness spaces, waterside pods, outdoor stretch area.
Phase 2: Infrared sauna, nap pods, reflexology path, family lawn, and community dining areas.
Phase 3: Cold plunge pools, padel and tennis courts, and outdoor fitness zones.
Phase 4: Sound healing pavilion, sunset viewing point, and a community gathering space.
The Phase 1 construction contract has been awarded to PTC Contracting, a 100% Emirati firm with more than 50 years of project delivery experience in Dubai and Sharjah. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to high-quality execution and long-term value for residents and investors.
“When others pause, we build. Phase 1 selling out on launch day was a clear market signal, and today we respond with action,” said Amro Saleh, CEO and Founder of Sanzen Developments.
“Despite regional challenges, we move forward with full confidence, delivering the highest standards for investors and residents alike,” said. Hesham Mustafa, Project Manager at PTC Contracting.
Located within easy reach of Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman via major highways, Sukoon is expected to be completed and ready for residents by the second quarter of 2029.