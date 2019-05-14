Dubai: An anonymous buyer has just snapped up a Dubai penthouse apartment for a sum of Dh73 million.
The property is the second-most expensive unit ever sold in the history of UAE real estate, according to Omniyat, which announced the sale on Tuesday.
The 20,000 square-foot apartment is located in One Palm, a luxurious development by Omniyat on the man-made Palm Jumeirah islands.
It offers “stunning views” of the Dubai Marina’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf. It’s got a landscaped rooftop terrace with a pool designed by landscape designer Vladimir Djurovic.
The UAE developer clinched the deal approximately two years after it sold the costliest penthouse, priced at Dh102 million back in 2017.
Information about the buyer who bought the latest property is being kept private.