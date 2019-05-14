It's second most expensive unit sold in history of UAE real estate

Penthouse Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An anonymous buyer has just snapped up a Dubai penthouse apartment for a sum of Dh73 million.

The property is the second-most expensive unit ever sold in the history of UAE real estate, according to Omniyat, which announced the sale on Tuesday.

The 20,000 square-foot apartment is located in One Palm, a luxurious development by Omniyat on the man-made Palm Jumeirah islands.

One Palm building Image Credit: Supplied

It offers “stunning views” of the Dubai Marina’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf. It’s got a landscaped rooftop terrace with a pool designed by landscape designer Vladimir Djurovic.

An infinity pool at One Palm Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE developer clinched the deal approximately two years after it sold the costliest penthouse, priced at Dh102 million back in 2017.

Whoever has bought the penthouse will also enjoy views of the beach below. Image Credit: Supplied