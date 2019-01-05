Dubai: Apartment rents in Dubai are down more than 40 per cent from their mid-2014 peaks, with one-bedroom apartments in the city suffering the worst declines, by 45 per cent. Chances of any immediate improvement are slim, with Dubai likely to welcome a likely 24,300 new apartments this year. Plus about 8,500 villas, according to the 2018 update on the UAE property market by Asteco.