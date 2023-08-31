Dubai: The action at Al Marjan Island is getting heavier, both on the hospitality side and on the project.
The Ras Al Khaimah destination will now see the launch of another upscale hotel, the W, as part of an agreement between Dalands Holding and Marriott International.
Set for an opening early in 2027, the ‘W Al Marjan Island’ will feature 300 rooms and suites and ‘enclosed by the Yanas and Jais mountains’.
This will be the first W hotel in Ras Al Khaimah. Al Marjan has been getting a lot of development interest as well as deals, with one taking place for an Accor property just this week.
“Ras Al Khaimah continues to be a sought-after leisure destination attracting global travellers to its idyllic beaches and attractions,” said Saahil Lalit, Vice-President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “We look forward to continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in the emirate.”
Dalands Holdings is an investment company with hospitality and luxury real estate projects. The company aims to own and develop hotels and branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and India.
Al Marjan Island currently has 3,000 hotel rooms.