Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality sector is in the midst of a deal-making spree. This time, it’s not Aldar that’s part of the transaction, but RAK National Hotels llc. The latter acquired the 300-key Marjan Island Resort & Spa from Manazil Group.
The deal, value of which was not given, affirms RAK National Hotels’ investment on Al Marjan Island, wich includes the group’s joint venture stake in the highly anticipated Wynn Al Marjan Island.
The property is currently operated by Accor Group and will be rebranded as a Pullman, the company’s premium hotel brand. Opened in 2014, Marjan Island Resort & Spa features 300 keys, eight dining options, beach access, and extensive sea views.
"We are pleased to continue our strategic partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding," said Paul Stevens, COO - Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East & Africa at Accor. "Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for our valued guests visiting Ras Al Khaimah.”
“The acquisition of Marjan Island Resort & Spa underscores our continued investment in Ras Al Khaimah and recognizes the huge opportunities in the emirate as it positions itself as an international leisure destination," said Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding (of which RAK National Hotels is a part).
"The property is ideally located to capitalise on these opportunities, and working with our partner Accor, we believe we can transform the property into a unique destination for tourists.”