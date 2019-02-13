It is accepted that we are in a “soft” market. The key issues stem from too much supply and insufficient demand. Bearing in mind actual materialisation rates against the scheduled figures over recent years, we are likely to see between 20,000 and 30,000 new units delivered in Dubai and between 5,000 and 8,500 new units in Abu Dhabi this year, according to Peter Greatrex, partner in the real estate and hospitality team of law firm Clyde & Co in Dubai. “Ultimately there is no ‘quick fix’ for oversupply as more projects continue to come online across the UAE, especially bearing in mind the UAE Government’s drive towards Expo 2020 and other long-term development plans,” says Greatrex. However, he expects more initiatives to be taken to stimulate demand and encourage investors. The new visa regulations announced last year are a step in that direction. “This will encourage individuals to purchase properties and companies to expand their businesses. Having end users wanting to put down long-term roots in the UAE is key to stimulating long-term investment in the real estate market.”