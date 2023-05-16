Dubai: Restaurants and bars at The Pointe have been served a 12-month eviction notice by Nakheel as the real estate company plans to redevelop the site.
“The tenants of The Pointe have been served notice, which is fully compliant with the Dubai Land Department laws, rules and regulations, as part of the future redevelopment of The Pointe,” a Nakheel spokesperson said.
“The tenants will have a period of 12 months to vacate and relocate, as per their individual circumstances.
“Nakheel is working closely with our valued tenants throughout this process. As a part of this redevelopment, The Fountain at The Pointe closed on May 15. Nakheel remains committed to ensuring the smoothest transition possible for its tenants during this time.”