Dubai: Dubai developers are launching uber-towers, with a little help from a who’s who of luxury/hyper auto brands. A Pagani project is already on Dubai, and there was another with Aston Martin.
Now, property buyers get another tilt at owning a Bugatti home in Dubai. Courtesy the developer Binghatti, who last year also announced the launch of the world’s tallest standalone residential skyscraper. With over 100 storeys, it is to be built in tandem with Jacob & Co., the luxury watchmaker.
“Muhammad Binghatti has a profound appreciation for the world of automotive design and luxury as well as a talent for creating iconic architecture,” said Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac CEO. “With this partnership, we will follow the words of Ettore Bugatti: ‘If comparable, it is no longer Bugatti’.”
No details are yet available on the project, its scale, pricing, and completion. That’s set for May 24.
“When you open the door of a Bugatti and sit inside, you know instantly that it’s very special,” said Binghatti. “Only a select few will have the opportunity to experience this, and with Bugatti Residences, we wanted to translate this feeling into a highly exclusive retreat in the Heart of the Metropolis.
“Every great brand that has made a global impact on the planet – be it through a car, a watch, or any luxury good – begins with a rooted design ethos and a clear philosophy towards a specific lifestyle, we have built the Binghatti brand along similar pillars.”