DXB Entertainments will do so utilising funds from its 2016 rights issue

Dubai: There will be lots more of themed experiences at Dubai Parks after shareholders gave the go-ahead to expand the offers at the existing Bollywood Parks and Motiongate.

The operating company, DXB Entertainments, will be utilising the funds it had raised from a 2016 rights issue and which were originally meant to build a Six Flags Dubai project next to the existing facilities at Dubai Parks.

But recently, the operator confirmed that it had put on hold the Six Flags push, which means those funds will come in handy in expanding its already popular concepts.

According to Mohammad Al Mulla, CEO and Managing Director of DXB Entertainments, “In Dubai Parks and Resorts we have a market leading asset. With the addition of the new rides, including world record rides, we will further cement our position as the leading integrated theme park destination in the region.

“The expansion offsets part of the existing capital commitment for the already approved Bollywood Parks Dubai enhancement plan, which we started at the end of last year.