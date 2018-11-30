Then there is the Al Zorah in Ajman, where Phase 1 works at the 5.4 million square metre development is nearly over. Phase 1 represents 15 per cent of the overall master plan, and the developer is finalising details for the soon-to-launch Phase 2, which will involve further raising the “appeal” of the destination through hotels and a beach club. The intention, according to a senior official, is to be an attraction not just for visitors from within the Northern Emirates but eventually from Dubai as well.