Manhattan of Asia: 9 things to know about Bonifacio Global City (BGC)

New face: BGC stands out for embedding biz, art and science in everyday life
Manila: Fort Bonifacio, once a sprawling military camp, has transformed into today’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) — a dazzling skyline often hailed as the “Manhattan of Asia.”
But beneath the glass towers and neon glow lies sacred ground: a battlefield of memory.
It is not just a business hub — it is a living monument to resilience and rebirth. It is the final resting place for thousands of American soldiers, and is home to more US World War II dead than any other site.
How did it gain that epithet?
Manhattan in New York is known for its iconic skyline of famous skyscrapers, its role as a global financial centre (Wall Street), its status as a cultural hub (Broadway, world-class museums, and the UN headquarters), with renowned attractions, unique neighbourhoods and a high density of residents and businesses.
BGC today, is home to many of Manila's new skyscrapers. But origins as a military camp, with its elaborate network of underground tunnels, all form a fascinating narrative.
Its conversion from a military site to a commercial hub forms part of turning-swords-into-plowshares narrative in the country.
Following are the nine things to know about about BGC:
BGC originated as Fort William McKinley, a US military reservation established in 1902 during the Philippine-American War.
It served as headquarters for the Philippine Scouts and later the Philippine Division.
After Philippine independence in 1946, it was transferred to the Philippine government in 1949 and renamed Fort Bonifacio in 1957, becoming the permanent headquarters of the Philippine Army.
In the early 1990s, following the closure of US military bases, the Philippine government created the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) under the 1992 Bases Conversion and Development Act to repurpose former military lands.
In 1995, the BCDA partnered with Bonifacio Land Development Corporation (led by Metro Pacific) to develop 150 hectares into BGC, with Ayala Land and Evergreen Holdings acquiring control in 2003 to accelerate the transformation into a modern urban centre.
Since its development, BGC has attracted numerous Filipino and multinational corporations to relocate their global, regional, or national headquarters. Companies like JPMorgan Chase and Tesla expanded operations in areas such as Uptown Bonifacio.
While exact totals vary, over the past decade, dozens of major firms in tech, finance, and BPO sectors have committed to the district, drawn by its modern infrastructure.
What sets BGC apart is its "Live, Work, Play" philosophy, integrating residential, commercial, and office spaces with wide boulevards, extensive green areas (like Burgos Circle), underground utilities, and a focus on walkability and art installations, differentiating it from older districts like Makati through sustainable, pedestrian-friendly urban design.
BGC stands out for embedding art and science into everyday urban life, featuring public installations, galleries, and institutions like The Mind Museum, alongside cultural events and flagship retail concepts from global brands like Mitsukoshi and MUJI, creating a vibrant, cosmopolitan atmosphere.
The district boasts some of the Philippines' tallest skyscrapers, including the Metrobank Center (318 metres, the country's tallest building) and luxury residences like Grand Hyatt Manila Residences, alongside mixed-use hubs like Bonifacio High Street and Uptown Mall, blending modern architecture with upscale living.
BGC hosts prestigious international schools such as the International School Manila, Japanese International, British School Manila, and Korean International School Philippines, as well as top medical facilities like St. Luke’s Medical Center, making it a self-contained community for expats and professionals.
Today, BGC is Metro Manila's premier central business district and lifestyle hub, home to the Philippine Stock Exchange and boasting 2.5 million square metres of office space (the second-largest in the region) and over 40,000 condo units (the largest condo market).
So far, BGC has been insulated from property price crunch due to the so-called condo glut that has affected other districts of Manila.
BGC continues to evolve as a global magnet for investment, with recent influxes of American firms like Tesla and JPMorgan in Uptown Bonifacio, enhanced retail from brands like Denny’s and MUJI, and a focus on innovation, solidifying its nickname as Asia's "Manhattan" through its blend of high-tech economy, wellness facilities, and pedestrian-oriented vibrancy.
Today, perhaps the only missing element in BGC to make it the Singapore of Manila: a link to a mass transport system.
The BGC also serves as a key driver of economic growth with ongoing expansions like the BGC-Ortigas Link and SkyTrain monorail.
Currently, tunnel-boring machines are hard at work beneath the Philippine capital to build the $8.5-billion Manila Subway, with 17 stations covering about 36km.
