Deadly accident reported at a construction site in Manila's BGC

Official confirm of death of one worker and injuries to four others at the BGC
Manila: A tragic accident occurred when a steel structure collapsed on Monday, resulting in the death of one worker and injuries to four others at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) here.
Witnesses reported that the collapse happened at around 11:13 am at an under-construction building at the BGC district, home of numerous local and multinational companies.
According to Cheyne Michael Aranas, who was on the 25th floor of a nearby building, he heard the sound of steel collapsing and saw construction workers trapped underneath the debris.
Local media reported that the accident involved the collapse of an elevator core wall at the construction site.
The victims were reportedly installing rebars at Basement 2 when the wall suddenly gave way, hitting the four workers.
Emergency response teams, including the Bureau of Fire Protection in Taguig City, promptly conducted search-and-rescue operations to assist those trapped and injured.
One worker was confirmed dead at the scene, while three others were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries.
Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse. The construction project is located in one of the busiest and most upscale parts of BGC, raising concerns about safety standards on high-rise building sites.
Fort Bonifacio Development Corp released a statement assuring the public that they are cooperating fully with authorities and will provide assistance to the victims and their families.
The Department of Labor and Employment also pledged financial aid to the affected workers’ families and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the accident.
This recent incident follows a similar tragic collapse earlier in October at another high-rise construction in BGC where two workers died and 11 others were injured, underscoring ongoing concerns about construction site safety in the area.
The Taguig City Government and related authorities continue to monitor the situation, emphasising that they are implementing measures to prevent such accidents in the future while the investigation into safety protocol breaches remains ongoing.
These updates highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of construction safety regulations to protect workers in the rapidly developing Bonifacio Global City district of Manila.
