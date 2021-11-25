Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano, during the second Anniversary of Casa Milano, alongside launching its ecommerce, mobile app and ecatalogue for 2022 Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Casa Milano, the luxury sanitaryware and tile retailer, has marked its second anniversary with a lot of sparkle. The brand successfully navigated pandemic-related headwinds and will now open a 40,000 square metre showroom in Abu Dhabi.

The showroom is home to 24-carat gold tiles, faucets, live showers, bathtubs, and a whole lot more. The Abu Dhabi showroom, opening next month, will have 60 sanitaryware mockups with a pool and a 200 square metre outdoor garden. Eight ‘classic’ and ‘contemporary’ kitchen concepts will be on show at the facility.

“The home improvement industry took a 360-degree turn during the lockdown period,” said Mohammed Azhar Sajan, Director of Casa Milano. “When people spent time indoors, they realised the importance of refurbishment, and that’s where Casa Milano gained momentum. We did struggle initially, but we managed to re-strategise and realign our goals, to meet the consumer requirements.”

The retailer lists more than 40 international brands including Versace, Devon & Devon, Roberto Cavalli, Cristal & Bronze, Maison Valentina and Corian. Casa Milano recently ventured into - landscaping, pool services and parquet by Corà. There is a plan to introduce modular kitchen services in partnership with Arredo3, the third largest kitchen company in Italy.

More in store

During the two-year anniversary celebrations, two catalogues – tiles and sanitaryware was unveiled by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor in Chief & Executive Director Publications, Gulf News - Publishing Editorial. The catalogue, printed by Gulf News, introduced a range of sanitaryware and tiles to the existing collection.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

“We congratulate Casa Milano on their second anniversary and we are proud that they choose Gulf News to print their catalogue,” said Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor in Chief & Executive Director Publications, Gulf News - Publishing Editorial. “We are sure that the customers receiving the catalogue will be happy with the quality of print and paper”

Gulf News printing - touch of luxury Mohamad Abdelaal, Commercial printing sales manager at Gulf News said, “The catalogue was made from special paper imported from Finland. The paper - 150 Art Matt water based varnish – is in line with Casa Milano’s product lineup and gives a sense of luxury.”



Apart from the touch and feel of the paper quality, the printing focuses on minute details of the product. The cover for the catalogue was printed using embossed silver sheets. “To do justice for the finest paper, we implemented section sewing – a method to ensure long life of the product,” he added.



The pages used for printing the catalogue were Magno Matt from Sappi, which is based in Finland.



Ecommerce steps

Casa Milano also announced its foray into e-commerce with a website and a mobile app to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. “Brick-and-mortar is not enough, we needed to be digital and reach the crowd,” said Sajan.

Casa Milano is currently working with one of UAE’s largest holding companies and developer Binghatti. In Dubai, the luxury retailer is getting busy supplying products to commercial buildings in Dubai South, JVC, and Bur Dubai.

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The tile retailer has worked with Marriot and Dubai Museum to complete their projects that was halted prior to Expo 2020. “Every day there’s a new hospitality project coming up because of Expo boost - this has resulted in a ten-fold increase in hospitality projects,” said Sajan

Supply chain bottlenecks

Talking about navigating supply chain bottlenecks, Sajan said Casa Milano, stocks up products to ensure smooth supply. He said, “We are able to commit to our deliveries because that’s our strength - we have our stocks in place.”