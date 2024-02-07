Dubai: Dubai master developer Emaar Properties announced Wednesday it had finalised designs for ‘Dubai Square’ – the latest retail and entertainment mall in Dubai Creek Harbour. Upon completion, the ‘tech-driven and futuristic’ retail destination is set to become the second-largest shopping and entertainment mall.

Dubai Square will be linked to the new Dubai Creek Tower. “The simultaneous construction of the shopping centre and the tower incorporates the latest building and design innovations and technologies underpinned by Emaar’s rich experience and deep knowledge in the sector,” said Emaar.

Shopping mall driven by AI

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said, “After fifteen years of catering for a hundred million visitors every year and over 1,500 retailers, Emaar has a great wealth of knowledge and experience and is perfectly capable of doing the same with the new project while still seeking retailers’ advice as we do this development.”

“Despite AI being a new science in design, Emaar is implementing and deploying the most advanced AI systems to analyse and predict the needs of retailers and visitors in the future,” he added.

Dubai Square is part of an ultra-modern project, Dubai Creek Harbour, on the banks of the historic Dubai Creek. The mall’s design features pedestrian-friendly streets and, 7.4 million square meters of residential space, and 500,000 square meters of gardens and open areas.

“Dubai Creek will be an integrated project facilitating easy on-foot accessibility and is distinguished by various retail stores, commercial ventures, entertainment and leisure destinations, and top-tier facilities,” said Emaar.

The project will also include the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a prominent biodiversity site in the UAE.

“The project offers a range of modern real estate embodying the contemporary architectural style of Dubai Creek’s waterfront, including a wide selection of apartments, duplex units, and penthouses suitable for all lifestyles,” said the company.

An artist impression of Dubai Square showcases a seamless blend of masterfully designed shopping and entertainment arenas. Image Credit: Emaar Dubai Square is where retail meets next-generation entertainment, says Emaar. The repertoire will feature live shows at the futuristic Grand Plaza, which will be available to visitors for free. Image Credit: Emaar A dedicated art district, technologically-enhanced Ice Adventure and a rooftop waterpark are some of the attractions planned for Dubai Square, says Emaar. Image Credit: Emaar View gallery as list

A new community

The project will also prioritise skill development for UAE nationals.

While the final design of the shopping mall is yet to be unveiled, Emaar has said Dubai Square will “feature breakthrough technologies and innovative concepts in retail, dining, and entertainment, offering an unparalleled experience that goes beyond traditional shopping environments.”

Based on artist impressions on Emaar’s website, Dubai Square represents a modern reinterpretation of Middle Eastern architecture, complete with industrial elements and a glass roof. The mall will be home to the largest Chinatown in the Middle East.