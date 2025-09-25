JW Marriott debuts branded residences in Dubai with 115-unit island project

CG Developers Global partners with hotel giant for 115-unit luxury project
Dubai: Marriott International has officially entered Dubai’s competitive branded residences sector, partnering with CG Developers Global to launch the emirate’s first JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central.
The announcement marks a significant expansion for the global hospitality giant into Dubai’s luxury residential market, with the 115-unit development expected to be completed by early 2028.
“Dubai remains one of the most dynamic residential markets globally, and we are proud to expand our relationship with CG Hospitality to bring our first JW Marriott Residences to the city,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer - Middle East & Luxury - Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International.
The project represents CG Developers Global’s latest milestone in the UAE market, where the company has maintained a presence for over two decades. CG Developers, part of Nepal’s CG Corp Global conglomerate, has a proven track record of developing over 2 million square feet globally with sales exceeding $1 billion.
"Our upcoming development on the Dubai Islands is a milestone we are truly excited about, as it reflects and aligns with the vision of Dubai," said Rahul Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global & CG Developers Global.
"Each step has been about raising standards and pushing boundaries, and this new project is another testament to our commitment,"
The development will feature ocean-view residences in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, complemented by premium amenities including a rooftop pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, spa facilities, a fitness centre, and bespoke concierge services.
The Dubai Islands have emerged as one of the city’s most promising residential destinations, benefiting from strong infrastructure development and alignment with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. The area’s waterfront setting and connectivity via dedicated bridges to main arterial roads have attracted increasing investor interest.
Dubai's branded residential inventory now exceeds 132 developments and 43,000 units, with the number expected to more than double in the coming years. More than 13,000 branded units were sold in 2024, a 43 per cent increase over 2023, establishing Dubai as the world's largest branded residences market.
The collaboration extends beyond this single project, with CG Corp Global and Marriott partnering on multiple initiatives globally.
These include converting The Farm at San Benito wellness resort in the Philippines into the country's first Autograph Collection property and plans to affiliate Fern Hotels with Marriott’s new Series by Marriott brand.
CG Hospitality Global currently operates over 209 hotels and resorts across 130 destinations in 12 countries, with plans to expand to over 600 hotels by 2028.
The company’s portfolio includes partnerships with major hospitality brands and iconic properties across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.
