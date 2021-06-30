Contemporary yet timeless defines everything that Olivara Residences represents.
Now, one of Dubai’s most exclusive addresses opens its doors for rentals with a tantalising array of features that are sure to woo the most discerning clientele.
While thoughtfully designed interiors and terraces are discernable features at Olivara Residences, the meticulous attention to detail lines up everything from exquisite His & Hers walk-in closets in the master bedroom to magnificent bathrooms and custom-designed Italian kitchens, all complemented with a fit and finish that is sophisticated and top-notch. The beautifully appointed kitchens also feature fully fitted German appliances and a gourmet kitchen with a Quartz stone countertop. Large, glass windows in all rooms allow abundant sunlight and extend the park views into the living space.
With thoughtfully designed studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments now available for rent, the residences here are fitted within four low-rise buildings that also share a clubhouse, all set within a 100,000-square-foot park filled with green, open spaces and a host of outstanding amenities.
Special features and amenities
● 25-metre swimming pool and sun deck
● State-of-the-art gymnasium fully equipped with the latest machinery from Technogym
● Kids play areas
● Fully-fitted Italian kitchens
● Oven, washing machine and fridge from well-known German brand Teka
● Walk-in closets
● Secure underground parking space and ample visitors’ parking
● 24-hour security and modern intercom system for visitors
● On-site customer service office
In the lap of nature
With large windows that also promote a sense of contemporary design, as well as its modern fully-fitted kitchens, all complemented with well-crafted finishes and a beautiful setting, Olivara stands to offer a delightful urban home that is close to nature.
Ideally located in Dubai Studio City, Olivara is just a short distance away from popular residential hubs with everything you need from entertainment to retail, cafes, restaurants, clinics, hospitals and supermarkets. Olivara also enjoys direct access to Hessa St. and Umm Suqeim St.
So why wait? Rent your exceptional home at Olivara Residences today. Call the developer Palma Holding directly on +971 56 6222267 or 800-PALMA.
Check Olivara Online
Website: https://www.olivaradubai.com/
Developer: https://palmaholding.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palmaholding/
Centrally located
● 3 minutes away from Sports City & Motor City
● 4 minutes from Arabian Ranches and Ranches Polo Club
● 15 minutes from Mall of the Emirates
● 30 minutes from Dubai Airport