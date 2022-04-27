Dubai: The first of the residential phases at Sharjah’s Dh24 billion Aljada project is complete. It will mean that homeowners or tenants can soon move into the 278 homes at the two Misk apartment buildings, taking the total number of completed units to 1,482 to date.
Sharjah’s freehold property market has been on a strong wicket in recent months, with end-users getting extremely busy on the investment side.
The upscale Misk buildings also have duplex four-bedroom penthouses of nearly 5,000 square feet. “The completion of these is the first tranche of around 4,000 units that we are scheduled to finish at Aljada during 2022,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, the developer. “We will also continue to launch new residential products rapidly throughout the year to keep up with investor demand for our attractive off-plan offerings.”
The first residential phase in Aljada consists of 14 apartment blocks, the Sarab garden villa community and 10,000 square feet of retail space. The first phase of the SABIS International School – Aljada was completed in August last year and opened for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Madar entertainment district, which opened in 2020 and featuring a bustling F&B hub, has already pulled in around three million visitors.
Sharjah’s biggest mixed-use project
At Aljada, construction is ongoing at East Village, the second residential phase, while the Nest, a student housing complex and The Boulevard, a collection of high-end apartment buildings, are in various development stages. The second and final phase of the SABIS International School – Aljada is also underway, as are the second phase of the Madar entertainment district, the second Sarab villa community, and eight blocks in the Naseej District creative hub.
Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest project. With a gross sales value of Dh24 billion, Aljada will have 25,000 residential units.