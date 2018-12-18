The moves are in line with global trends that have pushed the construction equipment manufacturers to broaden a range of more than 100 different machine types, McKinsey said in a recent report urging OEMs to act urgently and decisively by making strategic choices and taking concrete action to bring about visible change in the daily business. “Many potentially disruptive changes could come faster than anticipated,” said the consultancy’s report. “But there is a healthy optimism among industry players about what lies ahead. OEMs see opportunities both to grow and to increase margins. [A] move from an operations-focused perspective to a customer-centric one is a major step in the right direction.”