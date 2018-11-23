“We believe landlords in the region should be considering flexible space as a viable option to counter the effects of increased vacancies as well as providing an amenity corporates and small enterprises increasingly require,” Toby Hall, Director — Head of Office and Business Space Leasing — UAE at JLL, had said in a recent statement. “As regulations are being relaxed in UAE to allow international companies to fully own a business outside of free zones, there is a big opportunity for international workspace operators to enter and grow in the Middle East.”