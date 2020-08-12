Dubai: Emaar Properties had net profits of just over Dh2 billion plus for the first-half of 2020, on revenues of Dh9.03 billion – a period during which the developer had limited offplan launches. Revenues were down 22 per cent from a year ago, while net came in lower by 35 per cent.
Even then, property sales in the first six months of 2020 fetched it Dh5.12 billion.
“We’ve placed an even greater emphasis on being a lean organisation and, though, our geographical expansion, we have been able to deliver a solid performance,” said Mohammed Alabbar in a statement.
On the overseas side, the Dubai developer booked Dh1.72 billion in revenues, more or less on par from last year. These contribute 19 per cent to total revenues. (During this period, there launches of Cairo Gate as well as the Panorama Tower in Karachi.)