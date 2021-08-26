Dubai: The Dubai developer Union Properties has launched its first project in some time, with the community-themed ‘Motor City Views’ spread over 857,184 square feet. The project will overlook the high-profile racetrack that is already such an integral part of the broader Motor City.
Preference will be given to Union Properties’ shareholders on the units making up the latest release. This comes on the back of improving results for the developer. The latest launch announcement is also well-timed given the increased level of interest some of Dubai’s emerging residential communities are getting from end-users.
“We are proud to be one of the first real estate companies in Dubai to embrace and spread the concept of integrated residential communities," said Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, Chairman. "The concept adoption reflects our strong emphasis on quality property developments through which we can contribute to the emirate’s booming real estate industry and impressive urban scene.
“We look forward to launching more residential, commercial, hotel and entertainment projects within the masterplanned Motor City."
Once completed, our newest project will raise the bar higher in the local real estate market amid promising
industry opportunities that are vital to the UAE’s preparations for the next 50 years