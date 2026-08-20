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Dubai’s iconic Toyota building to be demolished in 2027

Management says tenants can stay until December 2026, while some are already leaving

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai’s iconic Toyota building to be demolished in 2027
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Dubai: Dubai’s well-known Toyota building on Sheikh Zayed Road will be demolished in 2027, according to the real estate division managing the property, bringing an end to one of the city’s most iconic residential buildings.

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The confirmation comes after videos circulated on social media showing tenants leaving the building and sharing memories of living there.

Gulf News contacted the building management to establish what was happening. An agent from the real estate division of the property, which is managed by NRL Group, or Nasser Rashid Lootah Real Estate, confirmed that the building is scheduled for demolition in 2027.

The agent did not provide an exact date or a more specific timeline for the demolition.

Tenants can stay until December 2026

Residents with existing rental contracts can remain in the building until December 2026, according to the agent.

When asked why some tenants were already moving out, the agent said those leaving now included residents whose electricity supply had been cut by the authorities. 

The agent said the issue was linked to a number of partitioned apartments in the building.

Gulf News has contacted relevant authorities for further details on the electricity disconnections and the situation involving partitioned units.

A Sheikh Zayed Road landmark

The Nasser Rashid Lootah Building was completed in 1974, when Dubai was far less densely developed than it is today.

The 15-storey residential complex, standing about 65 metres tall, was among the first three buildings in the area near the First Roundabout on Sheikh Zayed Road.

It became widely known as the Toyota Building after carrying a neon Toyota sign on its roof for around 40 years.

The bright red insignia, which was first installed atop the 15-storey residential building in 1981, was removed in 2018 when the advertising contract expired. 

However, in June 2022, Toyota UAE installed the iconic logo back after a hiatus of nearly four years.

The residential building contains one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and has remained a familiar presence on Sheikh Zayed Road for more than five decades.

Its planned demolition in 2027 will bring that chapter to a close, while current tenants with valid rental contracts can remain until December 2026, according to the building management.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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