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In photos: A look back at Dubai's iconic Toyota building

Dubai’s iconic building is set to disappear from the city skyline in 2027

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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A changing Dubai skyline: The Toyota building stands along Sheikh Zayed Road in this view of the landmark before its planned demolition in 2027.
A changing Dubai skyline: The Toyota building stands along Sheikh Zayed Road in this view of the landmark before its planned demolition in 2027.
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Dubai: Dubai’s iconic Toyota building is set to disappear from the city skyline, with demolition planned for 2027, marking the end of more than five decades of history on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Completed in 1974, the 15-storey Nasser Rashid Lootah Building was among the first three buildings to rise near what was then the First Roundabout. Standing about 65 metres tall, it became one of the road’s most recognizable landmarks as Dubai rapidly transformed around it.

The building earned its popular name after a bright red Toyota sign was installed on its roof in 1981. For about 40 years, the illuminated sign became a familiar sight to motorists before being removed in 2018 after the advertising contract expired.

The residential complex has housed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments over the years. According to management, tenants with valid rental contracts can remain until December 2026, while some residents have already moved out. Its planned demolition in 2027 will close a memorable chapter in Dubai’s urban history.

A look back at the iconic building’s history through photos.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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