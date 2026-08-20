Dubai’s iconic building is set to disappear from the city skyline in 2027
Dubai: Dubai’s iconic Toyota building is set to disappear from the city skyline, with demolition planned for 2027, marking the end of more than five decades of history on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Completed in 1974, the 15-storey Nasser Rashid Lootah Building was among the first three buildings to rise near what was then the First Roundabout. Standing about 65 metres tall, it became one of the road’s most recognizable landmarks as Dubai rapidly transformed around it.
The building earned its popular name after a bright red Toyota sign was installed on its roof in 1981. For about 40 years, the illuminated sign became a familiar sight to motorists before being removed in 2018 after the advertising contract expired.
The residential complex has housed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments over the years. According to management, tenants with valid rental contracts can remain until December 2026, while some residents have already moved out. Its planned demolition in 2027 will close a memorable chapter in Dubai’s urban history.
A look back at the iconic building’s history through photos.