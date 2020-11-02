Dubai: Dubai’s ecommerce hub in the making, EZDubai, is already taking care of last-mile delivery services.
The ‘EZPass’ solution reduces the processes and documents required in the transfer of goods to and from the zone. This has digitally replaced the need for physical gate passes, in line with the government’s paperless strategy launched in 2018. EZDubai will become paperless by 2021.
The 920,000 square metre hub is designed to attract the world’s leading e-commerce companies. It was launched in January 2019.
“The services would help our valued clients expedite the flow of goods in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” said AbdulBasit Almarzouqi, Director of Logistics Operations at Dubai South, where the new hub is located.
“They would also enable our clients to operate within a dynamic environment. It is worth noting that these services align with our aspirations to evolve into one of the world’s innovative, operation- driven business hubs.”
Dual concepts. licensing
EZDubai’s offers a hybrid-bonded warehouse concept, enabling customers to consolidate their onshore and offshore activities into one facility. They also benefit from dual licensing and improves their ability to self-manage the import process without need for bulk shipments.
The hybrid-bonded concept will be rolled out to all operations of Dubai South’s Logistics District at a later stage.
