(Bloomberg) - Dubai’s biggest bank is seeking to raise 6.45 billion dirhams ($1.76 billion) from a rights share offering as it expands abroad and courts more foreigners to its stock.

The state-controlled Emirates NBD PJSC plans to offer 758.8 million shares at 8.5 dirhams each, it said in a statement. That compares with its closing price of 13.15 dirhams on Oct. 16 and represents a discount of about 35%. The issue opens Nov. 10 and will close Nov. 20.

Emirates NBD last year proposed selling new shares to help fund the acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank AS. The lender plans to use the proceeds of the sale to strengthen its capital base and support growth, according to Thursday’s statement.