Apartment rents grew at a slower pace, while villas — particularly in high-demand areas like Arabian Ranches and Palm Jumeirah — saw marginal quarterly drops as more inventory hit the market.

After months of relentless rent hikes, rental prices are finally stabilizing. ValuStrat data shows rents across Dubai rose just 2.1% in Q3, compared with 5.5% in Q2. Annual rent growth slowed to 14.8%, suggesting that supply is catching up with demand.

ValuStrat’s analysis backs this up: mid-tier apartment communities like Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, and Arjan are leading sales growth, buoyed by new launches and improved affordability following the US rate cut.

For tenants, this easing offers long-awaited breathing space after years of soaring costs. “More supply is coming online, giving renters options again,” said a Dubai-based leasing manager. “We’re seeing landlords become more flexible with pricing and payment terms.”

Betterhomes reported a similar trend: leasing transactions surged 92% year-on-year, but rental prices remained largely stable. The average annual rent across Dubai now stands at Dh196,000, with apartments accounting for the majority of new leases.

With another 200,000 homes expected by 2027, analysts expect a more balanced market ahead. For UAE residents, the message is clear: renters finally have leverage, while long-term investors still see Dubai as a stable, high-yield market.

ValuStrat’s index also showed a yearly price increase of 21.6%, though quarterly growth is moderating as more than 28,500 new units were delivered this year — 85% of them apartments.

Prices in prime communities like Emirates Hills and Dubai Hills Estate are holding firm, though buyers are becoming more selective. “Villas aren’t falling out of favour,” said Betterhomes CEO Louis Harding. “It’s a moment of pause, not panic.”

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.