Dubai: The Dubai real estate market recorded 612 sales transactions worth Dh1.77 billion, in addition to 109 mortgage deals amounting to Dh1.03 billion on Thursday (October 27, 2022), data released by the Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.
The sales included 535 villas and apartments worth Dh1.18 billion, and 77 land plots worth Dh588.01 million, while mortgages included 83 villas and apartments worth Dh877.91 million and 26 land plots valued at Dh156.26 million, bringing the total realty transactions of the day to over Dh2.7 billion.