Dubai: Dubai real estate market recorded 438 sales transactions worth Dh1.19 billion, in addition to 118 mortgage deals of Dh852.36 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to Dh29.65 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.
The sales included 362 villas and apartments worth Dh902.54 million, and 76 land plots worth Dh283.46 million, while mortgages included 104 villas and apartments worth Dh747.86 million and 14 land plots valued at Dh104.5 million, bringing the total realty transactions of Thursday to over Dh2 billion.