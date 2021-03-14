Dubai: PH Real Estate on Sunday said Myles Bush, the broker’s CEO and co-founder, will step down from his role.
PH Real Estate also made a large “seven-figure” purchase of Bush’s 50 per cent stake in the company.
One of the two new partners is real estate expert and entrepreneur Mamad Kashani-Akhavan. The other one is Vahid Mazaherioun, an industry veteran with around 20 years of experience in Dubai’s real estate sector.
Established in 2008, PH Real Estate was responsible for Dubai’s most expensive villa sale in 2017 and the most expensive land sale in 2018.
“As we move into an exciting new era for PH Real Estate, I’m delighted that our new partners share the values that Myles and I began the company with – trust, integrity and transparency,” said Nick Grassick, Managing Director.