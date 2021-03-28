Dubai Land Department (DLD) participated in the 2021 edition of International Real Estate Expo (IREX) India as ‘City Partner’ to shed light on Dubai’s real estate sector. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) participated in the 2021 edition of International Real Estate Expo (IREX) India as ‘City Partner’ to shed light on Dubai’s real estate sector.

DLD showcased the multiple opportunities that Dubai provides in this sector as well as introducing participants to department’s innovative services and initiatives.

During the exhibition, which was organised in India virtually in light of COVID-19 preventive measures, DLD welcomed 428 visitors and displayed a number of its services and initiatives on its platform.

Most notably highlighted was Dubai REST, the first app for real estate in Dubai that is considered an innovative incubator for DLD’s services and a comprehensive real estate portfolio for real estate owners. It features most of DLD’s services, such as issuing a property’s ownership certificate, a replacement for a lost title deed, and maps.

Through the application, owners can also request valuations for their properties (whether vacant lands or housing units) as well as services provided by DLD’s sector and organisations, including the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector, Real Estate Regulatory Agency, Rental Disputes Center, and the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector. This grants customers easy access to these services as well as updates on real estate projects and the option to enquire about any relevant topic.

DLD also highlighted the benefits of Mo’asher, Dubai’s official sales price index, and its role in enhancing trust and transparency in the real estate market and the ‘Real Estate Development Guide’ that was prepared by DLD in cooperation with over 23 governmental and non-governmental agencies and provides services related to real estate development.

In addition, DLD has been keen to shed light on the visas that are issued through DLD, namely retirement visas and the 5-year visas, and their prominent role in supporting and strengthening the real estate sector. DLD also highlighted the conditions required for applicants to obtain one of visas.

IREX India is one of the leading promotional events for international properties and premium developers of luxury properties. Dubai’s participation as City Partner was organised by the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at DLD, with the participation of Meraas and District One, which presented comprehensive offers to visitors and introduced them to new and distinctive offerings in Dubai.