Dubai Land Department is coming down heavily on companies not sticking to advertising guidelines, or even is issuing misleading ones. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Dubai Land Department has fined 10 real estate companies and issued warning to another 30 for not sticking to advertising procedures. The penalties carry a fine of Dh50,000 and could escalate further, including cancellation of the license of the company.

This applies to three types of violations - those done by companies that did not obtain advertising permits, manipulation of the use of advertising permit numbers, and the use of expired permits. "The main objective of this campaign is not limited to violating companies; it also seeks to preserve the rights of all parties, provide quality services, and limit false advertisements," said Ali Abdulla Al Ali, Director of Real Estate Licensing Department at Land Department.

"In doing so, we encourage brokers to adhere to the rules and regulations, which will lead to a reduction in complaints we receive."

The Real Estate Regulatory Agency launched inspections aimed at auditing advertising permits. It had earlier launched a real estate ad permits service on the 'Trakheesi' system on the Land Department’s website.

Under the service, all real estate companies and establishments operating in Dubai and wishing to publish any real estate advertisement in the emirate are required to apply for a permit through the system. The advertiser will bear the consequences of the legal procedures if the permit number is not placed in the advertisement.

RERA requires real estate companies to obtain permits before launching any campaign and to include the permit number in all ads. Companies must display the ads according to the conditions approved in the permit as well as obtain approvals from other concerned authorities.