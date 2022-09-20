Dubai: Dubai Investments is venturing into resort development with Danah Bay, a Dh1 billion mixed-use beachfront destination on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Spanning 90,000 square meters, the project will include townhouses and villas, waterfront apartments, a 300-key 4-star resort and retail.
“We are pan-UAE - we were present in all the emirates, except Ras Al Khaimah,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice-Chairman and CEO, Dubai Investments. “There is a lot of demand for beach houses, which peaked during Covid period. So we started looking for locations reasonably priced, easy access to the beach and not very far from Dubai.
"Ras Al Khaimah offers tremendous potential for the residential, hospitality and tourism industry and after careful evaluation, we announced this integrated beach community project.”
Danah Bay will offer a variety of freehold residential options, and also includes a 40,000-square metre private beach with exclusive access for residents and hotel guests. “The project will capitalise on the lucrative opportunities of the emirate, creating a benchmark in mixed-use development and providing a long-term value to the economy,” said Bin Kalban.
Construction will commence by end 2022 and the first phase to be completed by December 2024.
More to follow…