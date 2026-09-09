Dubai Holding awards Dh5 billion construction contracts for new HQ, Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers

Sheikh Ahmed said the investment reflects Dubai Holding’s wider commitment to investing in assets that support the emirate’s continued growth. “Dubai’s success has been built on a clear vision for the future, the confidence to invest with purpose and the discipline to turn ambition into progress,” he said.

The signing was also attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and senior representatives from Dubai Holding and CSCEC ME.

Tian Sanchuan, Chairman of CSCEC ME, said the company was “honoured” to have been awarded the developments, describing the contract as a reflection of the “mutual trust and confidence” between the two organisations.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.