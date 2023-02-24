Dubai: The Dubai developer Samana has gotten two of the 12 project launches it has panned for this year off the ground, and taking inspiration from islands in Greece for their naming.
The two projects will cost Dh320 million to build, with the ‘Santorini’ and ‘Mykonos’ in Dubai Studio City.
“We (are) going to create an island design and feel in new projects,” said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. “COVID-19 outbreak prompted us to go for the island designs where people live in a healthy and sustainable environment.”
In the designs, environmental features have been incorporated and add to the energy efficiency. This includes green areas and the solar panels for in-house power generation. “In addition, we have created an island-style living where the water, fresh air and plantation will be aplenty,” said Farooq. “Island-living is a new concept in Dubai real estate that European buyers love and feel at home with.”
Scheduled for an April 2025 handover, the Santorini project will be opposite the Dubai Autodrome and 10 minutes from Global Village and IMG World. It will house 157 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with private pools.
The Dh170 million Mykonos will have 198 units and likely to be ready in July 2025.