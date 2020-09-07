Dubai: The Dubai Chamber extension is now at the 76 per cent mark, and on schedule for an early 2021 completion.
The first phase of the project - located by the Creek on the Deira side - will see the structure completed by the end of this month. During the second phase, solar panels and wind turbines will be installed, while a pedestrian bridge connecting the extension with the main headquarters building will be built by mid-January 2021.
When completed, the five-storey building will span an area of 19,000 square metres and host 4,000 square metres of office space comprising trade promotion offices, shops, restaurants, a modern gym and smart parking facilities with a capacity of 330 cars.
The structure is designed to meet LEED Platinum certification with over 40 per cent of its energy requirements to be met by clean sources.
After becoming the first existing building in the region to achieve LEED certification in 2009, Dubai Chamber earned LEED Platinum Certification for its headquarters in 2014. The Chamber also invested Dh5.4 million in the University of Dubai, which in 2019 became the first LEED certified net-zero energy building in the region.