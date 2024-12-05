Fractional ownership firm Stake will pursue property deals worth SAR1 billion ($266 million) in Saudi Arabia over the next six months, to tap into rising interest from foreign investors looking to enter a market that's been largely closed to outsiders.

The Dubai-based digital platform is already in the process of acquiring a fully-rented mall in Riyadh for SAR187 million and plans to buy a residential tower with more than 140 apartments for 200 million riyals, its co-founder Rami Tabbara said in an interview.

The firm, which facilitates property investments starting at about $134, is backed by investors including Abu Dubai sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Saudi Aramco's venture capital arm.

Since its soft launch in the kingdom, Stake has seen "amazing demand" from investors looking to enter the market, he said. "Investors want to participate because they see strong demand, capital appreciation and high rental yields of as much as 7 to 8 per cent," Tabbara said.

It'll officially start operations in the kingdom on Dec. 9.

Long closed to outside investors, the Gulf's largest economy is slowly opening its property sector to foreign buyers. While Saudi Arabia started granting foreigners who buy property worth 4 million riyals a long-term residency, prospective buyers are yet to get easy access to the market.

But for those looking to invest in the nascent market where multinationals are increasingly opening up offices and moving staff, the opportunity is appealing. In Riyadh, apartment values have surged 62 per cent in the past three years, while prices of single family homes, known as villas, climbed 37 per cent, according to Knight Frank LLP.

The kingdom will need to build 115,000 homes each year for the next six years to fulfill surging demand from a predominately young population as the government aims to boost homeownership, the company said in a report last month.

Saudi Arabia has outlined massive investment and spending commitments to fund Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 agenda to diversify the economy away from oil.

Since its inception in 2021, Stake has raised $28 million and purchased over 330 properties in Dubai worth around $150 million, according to Tabbara. It has 832,000 users from over 200 nationalities, according to its website.

It is planning to launch in Abu Dhabi early next year, Tabbara, who's also the co-chief executive officer, said.