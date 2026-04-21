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Dubai apartment sells for over Dh500 million in record off-plan deal

Luxury penthouse underscores strong demand

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Skyline
Dubai Skyline
Tripti Maheshwari/Gulf News reader

Dubai: Dubai’s property market recorded a landmark deal on Monday with the sale of an off-plan residential apartment for more than Dh500 million, signalling sustained demand for high-end real estate in the emirate.

Data from the Dubai Land Department’s Dubai REST app showed the unit was sold for Dh501.1 million, making it the second most expensive apartment transaction in Dubai’s history.

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The apartment, located in the Business Bay area within the “Maybach 6 – Tower A” project by Binghatti Properties, spans 1,325.16 square feet and was priced at Dh378,144 per square foot.

The deal highlights continued appetite for luxury properties, reinforcing Dubai’s appeal as a preferred destination for global investors.

Mohammed Binghatti, chairman of Binghatti Properties, said the developer was seeing growing interest from high-profile international figures, adding that negotiations were under way with a prominent global artist to purchase a luxury penthouse in Downtown Dubai.

He said the unit could rank among the highest-priced in the area, with the deal expected to close within days.

The transaction follows a record Dh550 million apartment sale in late 2025 at the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, surpassing a Dh500 million deal recorded in 2023 at Como Residences.

Dubai’s property market has maintained strong momentum, with total transactions exceeding Dh4.94 billion on the day, including sales of more than Dh3.55 billion, reflecting continued investor confidence in the emirate’s economic outlook.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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