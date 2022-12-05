DMCC – Dubai free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has unveiled ‘a neighbourhood full of soul’ as the new brand for its vibrant Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), reflecting the district’s growth into Dubai’s leading mixed-use community.

The new brand is underpinned by the central proposition that JLT has become an ‘eclectic neighbourhood full of soul’. The community’s identity, the authority said in a press release on Monday, brings together authenticity, ambition, balance, and collaboration. It has become a place where anyone can belong, and everyone can thrive, DMCC added.

The brand also draws inspiration from being located in one of the world’s fastest growing free zones. DMCC is best known for connecting markets, removing barriers to trade, and unlocking a vast array of opportunities for its member companies. Home to over 21,000 companies from every industry and sector, JLT has become a leading global business district that acts as a launchpad for significant economic activity, and the brand visuals reflect this unique position.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Since its first tower was built in 2006, JLT has grown and matured into a truly diverse destination that serves all of its residents, helps businesses grow, and creates unique experiences for visitors. JLT looks to continue this growth in the years to come, enriching the lives of new and old generations alike. Unveiling this new brand is the latest step in JLT’s journey, allowing us to accurately reflect the world-class community that it has become.”

Central to JLT’s appeal for residents and visitors is its diverse offering of leisure, hospitality, dining, and recreation facilities. From F&B pop-ups to five-star dining, and community markets to high-end retail, JLT offers something for everyone and is known as one of Dubai’s go-to foodie and cultural destinations.

DMCC has also bolstered the range of sports and recreation facilities in recent years, with parks, football pitches, basketball courts, tennis courts, and fitness hubs installed across the community.

This status as one of Dubai’s most popular community hubs has soared in recent years on the back of local and global recognition, including winning prominent awards like the Financial Times’ Excellence Award for Infrastructure Development in 2022 and the People’s Choice Family Friendly Location of the Year 2017.

Creating environmental and social impact is central to JLT’s identity, and efforts towards this include the deployment of cutting-edge energy and water saving technologies, reducing waste and single plastic usage, and ensuring inclusive facilities and spaces across the community.