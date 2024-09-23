His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, today approved an AED10 billion expansion plan for the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai. On completion, the DEC will become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region. Part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, the expansion is integral to Expo City Dubai’s vision of becoming a dynamic economic hub, driven by global exhibitions and events.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We have approved the master plan for the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, with an investment of Dh10 billion. This iconic venue will not only become the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region but also set new global standards for excellence in the industry. We are committed to consolidating Dubai’s status as a global leader in the events and exhibitions sector and the top destination for mega events.”

He added: “Our events provide platforms for connecting people, ideas, and opportunities from across the globe. They provide the impetus for economic growth, boost tourism, and contribute significantly to advancing our national projects, strengthening Dubai's growing role as a global economic hub.”

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the DEC masterplan in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai; His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar; His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA); His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and the senior management of DWTC.

Three key phases

The DEC master plan outlines the venue’s expansion in three key phases to accommodate the increasing demand for large-scale venues. In Phase 1, set for completion by 2026, the Dubai Exhibition Centre will feature 140,000 square metres of exhibition space, nearly two and a half times its current capacity of 58,000 square metres.

Phase 2, expected to be completed by 2028, will expand the total exhibition space to nearly 160,000 square metres, along with enhancements to supporting infrastructure, road networks, and dedicated multi-story parking. The final phase, expected to be completed by 2031, will increase the total indoor exhibition space to 180,000 square metres, featuring 26 halls on a single contiguous level that spans 1.2 kilometres. This will accommodate one mega event or up to 20 simultaneous smaller events. The final phase will include a 300+ key hotel, retail outlets, commercial offices, and an industrial kitchen for fully integrated operations.

Once all phases of expansion are complete, the DEC will be 1.5 times larger than the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC), serving as the new home for mega exhibitions. This expansion will enable Dubai to double the number of large-scale events hosted annually, increasing from approximately 300 today to over 600 by 2033, thereby reinforcing the emirate's status as a leading hub for international exhibitions and business events.

The next-generation destination will enhance Dubai’s calendar of global events across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, food & beverages, financial services, energy, and real estate. It will also introduce platforms to drive greater global participation in rapidly evolving fields such as media and entertainment, mobility, education, tourism, and manufacturing.