Deyaar Development PJSC announced its intention to launch three new projects in Al Furjan worth approximately Dh300 million, on Tuesday.
The projects will comprise residential units and hotel apartments, and will include approximately 400 diverse units consisting of one, two and three bedrooms. The first project will be Amalia Residences, while the remaining two projects will be announced in 2023.
Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our growing portfolio of residential and hotel projects in conjunction with the launch of our presence in Al Furjan through three distinct projects. Each development will add significant value to the growing and vibrant area. These projects embody Dubai’s elegant lifestyle and will bring unique housing options to the Al Furjan area.”
The Amalia Residences project will also provide a wide range of amenities for residents, including a swimming pool, children’s pool, a play area, and a gym.
Nasser Amer, Vice President of Sales at Deyaar, said: “We are delighted to announce the Amelia Residences project, which is the latest step in our expansion plan. Designed to epitomize elegance, Amalia Residences offers a high standard of living and modern urban atmosphere at reasonable prices.
“To mark its launch, we are pleased to offer flexible payment plans of up to five years, and a full exemption from real estate registration fees as part of the offer. The distinctive project has been designed to meet all the needs of its residents, as it offers a variety of amenities and luxuries that make homes both functional and inspiring.”