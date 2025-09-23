DAMAC Properties unveils luxury Sales Centre at DAMAC Lagoons

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Sales and Development, DAMAC Properties on Monday evening unveiled the new centre in the presence of brokers and guests. “We are reinforcing DAMAC’s human-centred approach to real estate through our new Sales Centre,” said Sajwani. “This is one of our landmark projects because it anchors our community and is one of the largest sales offices in town. It allows future buyers to come and experience our brand as a first touchpoint.”