DAMAC Properties unveils luxury Sales Centre at DAMAC Lagoons

The Sales and Client Experience Centre will be the first touchpoint for prospective buyers
DAMAC Properties has opened a new Sales and Client Experience Centre at DAMAC Lagoons. Conceived as an immersive experience rather than a traditional sales office, the new centre showcases DAMAC’s latest projects and provides ample luxury spaces for clients to interact with DAMAC sales teams and brokers.
Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Sales and Development, DAMAC Properties on Monday evening unveiled the new centre in the presence of brokers and guests. “We are reinforcing DAMAC’s human-centred approach to real estate through our new Sales Centre,” said Sajwani. “This is one of our landmark projects because it anchors our community and is one of the largest sales offices in town. It allows future buyers to come and experience our brand as a first touchpoint.”
The Sales and Client Experience Centre’s architecture reflects Dubai’s evolution from arid dunes to a thriving global city. Soaring, light-filled spaces are paired with lush greenery, dynamic plays of light and shadow, along with polished finishes that embody the DAMAC ethos of innovation and luxury.
“Much like Dubai’s own journey, this centre reflects our belief that growth, sustainability and innovation can flourish together, of which all are integral to the customer journey and a cornerstone of our vision for the future.”
Located within DAMAC Lagoons, which has achieved LEED Platinum certification, the new sales centre integrates energy-efficient materials and biophilic elements, while creating a welcoming environment that highlights the company’s vision for responsible growth.
The centre’s vertical gardens are crafted from high-quality artificial foliage, serving a crucial role in the design narrative. They are not merely decorative, but a key component of the biophilic-inspired aesthetic, creating a visual and psychological connection to nature. This choice enables a vibrant, low-maintenance installation that retains its lush beauty year-round, without requiring water, sunlight, or pesticides.
The selection of materials was guided by a commitment to sustainability. The wood flooring is sourced from responsibly managed forests, and the use of natural, durable materials ensures longevity and reduces the need for frequent replacements. The metallic finishes and decorative screens, although luxurious, are designed to be long-lasting and chosen for their recyclability.
The design maximises the use of natural light, reducing reliance on artificial lighting during the day. This not only lowers energy consumption but also creates a more pleasant and dynamic atmosphere. The strategic placement of windows and the use of high-performance glass minimise heat gain, which is a critical consideration in Dubai’s climate, further reducing the building's energy footprint.
DAMAC Lagoons, a Mediterranean-themed community and one of Dubai’s largest low-rise communities situated in Dubailand, continues to attract discerning buyers seeking both a distinctive lifestyle and long-term value.
— In association with DAMAC Properties
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox