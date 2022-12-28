Damac Properties announced the launch of the Ibiza residential cluster in its Damac Lagoons master development, on Wednesday.
The latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community comes after the successful launch of Portofino, Venice, Malta, Nice, Santorini, Costa Brava, Marbella, and Monte Carlo.
Damac Lagoons features 4-5-bedroom villas nestled in white sandy beaches. Designed with the ‘Wonders of the Mediterranean’ concept at heart, each cluster is uniquely designed to evoke the spirit of the destination it represents.
Commenting on the launch, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of Damac, said: “The launch of the Ibiza cluster is a continuation of our desire to set new benchmarks in contemporary, communal living. Our goal is to create a place where relaxation, serenity, and wonder are prioritized and can blend into residents’ lives.”
“We want people to feel the one-of-a-kind sensation of being in the Mediterranean, while also being able to enjoy high-end, residential living in Dubai,” added McLoughlin.
Damac Lagoons’ Ibiza cluster is based on the Spanish island that is world-renowned for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches.
The cluster features a Boho Lounge for people to immerse themselves in the place’s atmosphere. In addition, the Ibiza cluster will host an authentic tapas lounge, offering residents and visitors an exceptional Spanish gastronomic culinary experience.
Located adjacent to DAMAC Hills, the DAMAC Lagoons community enjoys an advantageous location to various schools, malls, entertainment centres, and hospitals, all within close reach.
Spanning a total of 45 million square feet, Damac Lagoons is Damac’s third master community development in Dubai.