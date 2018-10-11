Dubai: The first phase of construction of the multi-purpose Berbera port in Somaliland has started, which will include a 400-metre quay and 250,000 square metre yard extension as well as the development of a free zone for a new regional trading hub. The DP World Berbera will also serve land-locked countries in the Horn of Africa such as Ethiopia, which has a 19 per cent stake in the project as a shareholder.

“This is all part of our vision to act as an enabler of trade and to encourage growth by helping African countries develop their economies with access to global markets,” said Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO. “Investment in this natural deep-water port and free zone will act as a catalyst for the growth of the country and the region’s economy and create jobs at many levels.

“Alongside physical assets we are investing in the development of the people who work here through training and skills development across our network. I’d like to thank the Government and the people of Somaliland for inviting us to be a long-term partner in the future of their nation.”

Shafa Al Nahda Contracting has been awarded the contract for the port expansion. It has been involved in the Port of Dakar expansion in Senegal as well the Port of Maputo expansion project in Mozambique.

“We are delighted that construction work has begun and over the next few years we will see a transformation in the capacity of this major infrastructure asset that will benefit people both here and across the Horn of Africa, providing an alternative gateway to international markets and providing jobs to the people of Somaliland,” said bin Sulayem.

According to Muse Bihi Abdi, President of the Republic of Somaliland, “Connecting to landlocked countries such as Ethiopia and the rest of the region will reinforce the firm relationships that now exist and make Somaliland an important player in regional economic integration and growth. The importance of the Port of Berbera as a Red Sea gateway for the Middle East and Africa can now be realised, unlocking our potential as a trade hub and creating jobs across the country.”