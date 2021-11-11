Dubai: Buy, sell and register property – all through digital ways? Dubai’s property market is getting there.
The Land Department has aligned with Majid Al Futtaim Communities to simplify the process for potential homeowners. This is where e-transactions come into play.
“A move to electronic real estate transactions will not only significantly reduce the time required to complete transactions, but will also enhance the customer experience by eliminating the need to be physically present to sign and submit documentation,” said a statement. “Buyers would be able to complete and submit the required paperwork digitally from the comfort of their own home or office, regardless of where they are located in the world.”
The move on digital deals is being done with an eye to make it easier for a new crop of property buyers in Dubai. “The digital signature would make it possible to conduct real estate business from any place and anytime, at buyer or investor comfort,” said Sultan Bin Mijrin, Director-General, Dubai Land Department.