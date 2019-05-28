Here are the reasons a soft market is most profitable for a homebuyer

Even though they have sufficient money for down payment and they have received pre-approval from banks, most homebuyers still have second thoughts when purchasing property. A soft market is a time when a buyer can make the most out of a purchase. Here are the reasons a soft market is most profitable for a buyer.

Negotiate on the value

There are fewer buyers, which results in reduced prices. Buyers can make use of this to negotiate on the prices.

Home inspection

Selling property in a soft market can be stressful for homeowners. They just want to sell the house before the prices drop even more. Taking advantage of this situation, homebuyers can request a proper house inspection for minor repairs required. The buyer can even ask the seller to bear the repair costs or renegotiate on the price.

Reduce closing costs

The closing costs can be 1-2 per cent of the purchase price. Buyers can request the property seller to bear these minor costs. But make sure these costs are not too high, which could make the seller refuse the demand.

Close the deal quickly

Most homeowners find it difficult to sell property in a soft market. Buyers can make fair use of the situation and close the deal at the earliest.

Low rates on loan

Low property prices can reduce the number of mortgage applicants, so banks may offer loans on lower interest rates.

Resale value

Purchasing property in a slowdown can be beneficial in the long run. If the buyer renovates or remodels the house, it can provide good returns.